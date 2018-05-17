Northampton estate’s new post office delivers new service

A Northampton shop has expanded its offer to customers on the King’s Heath estate with the opening of a Post Office counter.

The new Post Office, located at Londis in Park Square, is part of the modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network.

As one of his last duties, Mayor of Northampton Cllr Gareth Eales cut the ribbon to open the new branch alongside new Postmaster Ash Odedra.

Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Gareth Eales, said: “I was delighted to be asked to officially open the new Park Square Post Office and I congratulate the Post Office for working to deliver this.

“I know that Post Offices are often a focal point for the community.

“It’s great that local people will be able to benefit from this brand new post office.”

Brothers Ash and Nim Odedra have owned Londis Kings Heath since 2004.

Postmaster Ash Odedra, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Post Office into the store.

“It’s a great addition to our business and I am looking forward to welcoming new people into the branch.

“I am proud to say that our store plays a vital part in serving our local area.”

The new Post Office services will be available seven days a week throughout the store’s usual opening hours, offering customers 109 hours of Post Office service.

Post Office Network Operations Area Manager, Anthony Bayley said: “I’d like to wish Nim every success in his new venture.

“We understand how important having a Post Office is to Northamptonshire residents and we are confident that this new modern service will meet the needs of the local community and secure services for the future.”