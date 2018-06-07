NORTHAMPTON EMOJI QUIZ: How many of these pubs can you name?

How well do you know your Northampton pubs? We put your knowledge to the test with our emoji quiz.

Here we have 60 past and present pubs in Northampton presented in emoji form.

All you have to do is work out which pub the emojis are referring to.

Click here to take part in the quiz

After each set of emojis, the next picture in the gallery will reveal the answer.

The quiz has been created by Chron reader Phil Tompkins, 27, of Abington Vale.

Phil, who is a BT engineer, said: “The quiz went down really well with my friends and family.

“I love a good pub and me and my friends are regulars at the White Elephant which is where I am most weekends when I get spare time.

“Sometimes we text each other simply with an emoji, which is where the idea came from.

“Then I was sat in my work van last week waiting for a break in the heavy rain and put this together.”

So get your thinking caps on to work out the answers.

No cheating and please don’t spoil the answers for others!

