Northampton doctor who hurt woman during 'rough' vaginal examination is banned for further year

A doctor who hurt a woman patient during an intimate examination at Northampton General Hospital will remain suspended.

A tribunal panel heard that Dr Abdelkarim Mohamed was acting as a locum registrar at NGH in June 2016 when the incident happened.

On June 22, during a consultation with patient B, the panel heard that Mohamed performed an intimate examination of her with excessive force and in a rough manner.

The tribunal judgement says: "Dr Mohamed demonstrated a disregard for basic hand hygiene, performed Patient B’s vaginal examination with excessive force and in a rough manner, clearly hurting Patient B to the extent that she had to move up the bed in an attempt to get away from him."

Patient B’s reaction was so marked that the midwife instinctively put her hand on Dr Mohamed’s wrist to stop him.

But Dr Mohamed failed to stop despite requests from both Patient B and the midwife.

The judgement adds: "Further, Dr Mohamed failed to apologise to Patient B for hurting her, when it was plainly apparent that he had."

The incident was one of three that made up the General Medical Council's case against Mohamed.

On the same day, Mohamed is also accused of carrying out another vaginal examination without introducing himself appropriately or wearing an ID badge, and did not answer 'Patient A's' questions.

And the incident comprising the third allegation happened on February 2016 at Altnagelvin Hospital in Northern Ireland when Mohamed amended 'Patient C's' consent form after she had signed it, adding the words 'trial of forceps delivery' - showing he had not listened to her concerns.

A panel back in 2018 had already ruled that Mohamed was guilty of misconduct.

But a fresh hearing that took place this week decided that the doctor had still not gained insight into his conduct.

Adding to his existing suspension of nine months, Dr Mohamed was banned by the panel for a further year.

The chair of the panel said: "Given that Dr Mohamed has already been suspended for a period of nine months and has demonstrated persistent lack of insight and provided limited evidence of remediation, the tribunal also considered that a 12-month suspension would allow Dr Mohamed sufficient time to further reflect on his misconduct, demonstrate full insight and remediate that misconduct."