Northampton divorcee launches service that sanitises messages from your ex

A woman from Northampton is offering to take the bitterness out of break-ups by offering an intermediary service.

Caroline Strawson, from Grange Park, said the High-conflict Middleman Messenger Service is particularly useful when a split couple has to keep in touch over access to their children.

Caroline strips the message from one former partner of any insults, criticism or bullying language before sending only the relevant information onwards.

She said: "Say my client wants to change the pick-up time from 10am to 10.30am. If you're dealing with a high-conflict relationship, the best thing to do is remove everything but that basic information.

"There are things sent that my client doesn't need to see and I filter them out.

"All parties feel much better about the situation."

Although the messaging service is popular, Caroline advocates email as the best way of communicating after an acrimonious break-up.

She said: "I always tell clients, 'go through email.'

"It takes longer and you're less likely to just snap a quick, emotional message back."

As well as the middleman service, 45-year-old Caroline offers herself as a McKenzie Friend, which is paid support through the divorce process for people who cannot afford a lawyer.

Her decision to become a divorce specialist came about because of her own split with her husband of 12 years, which she says revealed to her her true purpose.

She said: "I'm on a mission to make being open about the emotional impact more mainstream and discussion around mental health struggles associated with marriage breakdown more socially acceptable."

Having been diagnosed with postnatal depression following the birth of her miracle baby after suffering four miscarriages, Caroline faced a marriage break-up.

Months later her ‘rock’, her mum, suddenly died and Caroline was diagnosed with PTSD.

She was unable to look at herself in the mirror, suffered panic attacks and self-harmed, while living on just wine and junk food snacks.

Her lowest ebb came when - after realising she had only 42p in her bank account and was crippled with £70,000 of debt - she found herself in negative equity on her house and had her home repossessed.

But seeing a psychotherapist was her turning point after they made her realise that none of it was her fault and that actually she had been a victim.

"I'm passionate about providing the kind of support I wish existed for me. It could have saved me years of struggles."