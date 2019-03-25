Northampton dieter ditches sausage roll brunches... and sheds the weight of her 10-year-old son in time for Mother's Day

When Charlotte Newton walked into her doctor's surgery to get relief for her chronic back ache she did not think that two years down the line she would be playing again with her son, having lost his body weight.

Back in 2017, Charlotte, 41, from Blackthorn, weighed 18.5 stone and struggled to move.

Charlotte photographed with Eric this year.

Every morning she would wake up in agony with her back and having been to the doctors, who told her to lose weight, she decided to join a Weight Watchers group in Earls Barton.

She said: "I couldn't believe what I weighed but suddenly I realised I was living on processed rubbish.

"Not only was I eating a big breakfast but mid-morning I would have a large sausage roll and a bag of crisps, followed by a huge lunch and then a big bar of chocolate and then usually chips with something for supper.

"With a family of six to cook for on a budget I didn't know how I would cope but I was determined to ensure my family were going to be healthy as well."

Suddenly the frying pan disappeared and she started to cook meals from scratch, including chicken stir fries and vegetable Shepherds Pie.

Charlotte's partner has also lost two-and-a-half stone.

She added: "My 10-year-old, Eric, has so much energy and I wanted to spend more time with him as my two eldest have gone to university so we decided this time last year to join Northampton Park run and every Sat morning we go together, which is amazing.

"To begin with I only walked around trying to keep up with him but now we both jog and we have a mother and son challenge every week between us.

"As a mother coming up to this Mother's Day I am so pleased I decided I took my own destiny into my hands and decided to do something about my weight. I am never going back to the old me."