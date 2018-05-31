Northampton day nursery dishing up top quality meals

A Northampton nursery has won a prestigious healthy food award for the tasty, top quality home-cooked meals which feature on their menu and curriculum.

Nene Valley Day Nursery, based on the Cliftonville hospital site, has earned a ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Award for its approach to nutrition.

Tracy Smith, Manager of Nene Valley Day Nursery, said: “Everything we do is focused on giving children the best possible start in life - nutritious home-cooked food and ensuring they understand the importance of good nutrition to healthy lifestyles.”