Northampton dancers need your help to bring home a World Cup medal

Sixteen talented dancers at Oncore Dance Academy, in Kingsthorpe, have been selected to represent England in the Dance World Cup, which will take place at the beginning of July in Braga, Portugal.

But Amelie, Mia,Isabelle, Lexy, Holly, Aimee, Millie, Frankie, Georgia, Jaime-Leigh, Lucy, Lily, Darcey, Izzy, Mia and Hannah need your help more than ever to get them there. Dance principals Naomi Crofts and Odette Newman have launched an ambitious £10,000 fundraising appeal. The money will cover event fees, team England kit, accommodation and travel expenses to ensure the youngsters have the best trip – all in the hope of bringing home a World Cup medal. Odette said: “They have worked on this piece for the best part of two years and they were obviously over the moon to hear they had been selected, and in a tough catergory as well. “It would mean the world to them to give it their all.” If you can help get Oncore to Portugal, you can donate by getting in touch with Oncore bosses at: oncore@hotmail.co.uk

