Northampton dance group selected for national youth festival

A group of talented young dancers from Northampton have been selected to take part in national youth dance festival U.Dance 2018.

The dance company from Northampton School for Boys will perform their dance piece at the nation’s largest national youth dance festival, taking place this July, at Jerwood DanceHouse in Ipswich.

Northampton School for Boys’ piece is entitled Lost Child. It started with the music and the idea of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys. It then evolved further, looking at how young people today are growing up faster than they used to; missing out on the joys of childhood and the simple act of playing.

They join an impressive line-up of 12 dance groups, selected from over 290 entrants nationwide through a series of 20 regional heats.

One Dance UK’s head of children and young people Claire Somerville said: “We were overwhelmed this year with hundreds of applications from youth dance groups from across the country.

"The standard was exceptionally high and each group can consider themselves winners, having come as far as the regional platform.”

Coming to the East of England for the first time, One Dance UK’s national youth dance festival this year partners with a regional agency, DanceEast.

Based at its home, Jerwood DanceHouse, U.Dance 2018 will present an exciting opportunity for youth dance groups to perform on-stage, hone their skills in professional dance workshops, and meet and work with other young dancers from across the region.

Andrew Hurst, Chief Executive of One Dance UK said: "The U.Dance national youth dance festival is an important event on the national dance calendar.

"From the regional platforms to the Festival itself, U.Dance engages with more than 2,000 young dancers, encouraging them in the pursuit of excellence in dance and embarking on careers in dance, highlighting one of One Dance UK’s key aspirations – to raise the profile of dance teaching and practice in all its diverse forms.”