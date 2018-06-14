Northampton dads slim their way to healthier, happier lives

A quartet of Northampton dads have ditched their couch potato lifestyles, shedding pounds and gaining fitness.

The men were inspired to slim down by wanting to help their families get healthier, leading by example.

All men have been following dietary advice with their Weight Watchers groups.

55-year-old, Martin Clements, has lost 49lb after he saw the devastation the death of a family friend bought to his friend’s children.

Martin said: “My friend was a biggish chap, only 50-years-old when he passed away suddenly from a heart attack.

“He loved his food, wine and a smoke, but watching the grief that his children went through at his funeral was just too much.

“It was a wake-up call for me and I started looking at my own health because I wanted to be healthy again and be here for my children as long as I can.”

Shaun Barry joined his wife at the local weight watchers group to support her on her journey and realized that he should be setting a good example for his family.

Now his entire family, including his two children are on a weight-loss program and looking after their health - so far, he has lost 25lb.

47-year-old Mark Summers joined Weight Watchers in January 2017, with the goal to lose some weight and get healthier in time for a holiday in September.

“Being strict with healthier choices for meals for all the family was the way forward and I have achieved a loss of 49lb, which is 23 per cent of my body weight.

“I have taken up running and my daughters are amazed that I have gone from XXL to fitting into their small T-shirts.”

David Kiff was inspired to lose weight after he was turned down for a charity parachute jump because he was too heavy, at nearly 19 stone - he has now lost 4.5 stone.