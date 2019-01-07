Northampton dad: 'My son was chased by 25 young people with knives and hammers'

A 14-year-old boy was left terrified after he was pursued along a Northampton street by a huge gang teenagers and children, some waving weapons.

The incident happened in Barrack Road at about 6.15pm on January 1 when the boy came across the group in the street.

The boy was chased along Barrack Road

A chase began and he sprinted off, making it to his house in a nearby street just before the mob got to him.

But the group did not give up, and some of them began bashing at the front door with hammers, smashing a hole in it while the boy's mum frantically called police.

The boy's dad, who does not want to be named, was arriving home when he was confronted with the mob.

He said: "There was at least 25 of them, some younger ones standing watching and the older teenagers with the weapons.

"My son was really scared. In all, they must have been banging away at the door for 10 minutes."

The man confronted the boys and they began to disperse but not before one managed to strike out and hit him with a hammer.

The man was unhappy with the response by Northamptonshire Police after an officer arrived at the house 45 minutes after the incident.

However, the force has since said control room staff were sure the family was safe so sent officers in a car to search the area for the culprits.

Shortly after the incident, a man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a claw hammer outside the newsagents at the corner of Louise Road and Barrack Road. However police are not linking the two crimes.

A police spokeswoman said: "On New Year’s Day at about 6.15pm, we received reports of an altercation in Barrack Road, Northampton, whereby a group of men, one of whom was wielding a hammer, attacked another man.

"We deployed to the area immediately to look for the suspects however they had left the area.

"We have analysed CCTV in the area which unfortunately doesn’t show the incident and are currently completing house-to-house enquiries."

Anyone with information can call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.