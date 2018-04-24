Northampton couple ink each other for MTV's 'Just Tattoo of Us' this summer

A Northampton couple's trust will be tested on TV this summer when they get to leave their mark on each other - with surprise new tattoos.

Natalie Hillyard and her partner Tian Delgado will star on MTV's Just Tattoo Of Us this June, where couples, families and friends design tattoos for each other.

The couple get to ink a new tattoo for each other - but the other doesn't know what it is until it's already been done.

The catch? The person being tattooed doesn’t get to see the final outcome until the big reveal when it’s too late - and imprinted on their body for life.

Tian said: "When we got asked to go on there we were quite jokey but knew deep down there was a chance we were going to stitch each other up.

"Until the episode comes out I can't really say what we got, or where it is, or how big it is. It was a funny reveal, that's all I'll say."

Tian and Natalie were inked in to appear on the show after they starred in ITV2's Bromans last year, where the couple and 22 other contestants lived a hard-up life in "ancient Rome" for a grand prize of £10,000.

The episode has already been filmed and will debut on June 18 - meaning Tian and Natalie are already living with each other's permanent inkwork.Natalie said: "It was really good fun. We were so nervous about the outcome but in the end we just told each other it would be funny.

This screenshot taken from a teaser trailer for season three of MTV's Just Tattoo of Us shows Tian nervously chewing his nail as Natalie sees her new tattoo.

"What kept going through my head was like how big was it and where was it going to be, but I guess it was a bit late by then.

"I love tattoos myself. I think they can look really classy on girls but boys can pull them off too. You either love them or hate them really."

Tian and Natalie will be back on the air on June 18 at 10pm on MTV. This year's show is presented by Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby and Scotty T.