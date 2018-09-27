Northampton congregation raise pints on church’s anniversary

The congregation of a Northampton church have raised a glass to celebrate the 125th anniversary of St Matthew’s in Kingsley.

Jeremy Phipps, chairman of Northampton’s Phipps Brewery, shared a special birthday pint of Phipps IPA with vicar of St Matthew’s Rev Canon Nicholas Setterfield.

Mr Phipps, whose Victorian ancestor paid for the church to be built, carried the same silver processional cross Pickering Phipps did when the church was consecrated on St Matthew’s Day, September 21, 1893. The four-day celebration included Compline by Candlelight, Patronal Festival, church open day and piano recital.