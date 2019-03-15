Northampton company 'cycling from London to Shanghai' for Comic Relief

One Northampton company is on a mission today to 'cycle to Shanghai' as part of its 5,000 mile effort for Red Nose Day.

All 80 staff at Dynamic Office Solutions, in Weedon Road Industrial Estate, have taken it in turns to hop on an exercise bike and rack up the miles to raise £1,000 for this year's Comic Relief efforts.

The company will hopefully cross the finish line by the time they clock out tonight.

Personal assistant at Dynamic, Laura Burton, said: "All 80 of our staff have access to the bikes. We have them placed around our building including our canteen so everyone has an option to jump on and do whatever they can."

The idea to cycle from England to China stemmed from managing director, Carl Verlander who said it was the first time the company had supported Comic Relief.

Other workers, including Laura Verlander and Rachel Barton, also volunteer for the local homelessness charity 100 Ladles and Animals in Need, and back the cause.

Laura added: "This morning we officially got to the Chinese border.

The staff are urging readers to dig deep and donate to their fundraising cause.

"Today we need to pedal just under 590 miles to get to Shanghai. Our motto is ‘make it happen’ so we are confident that we can achieve this.

"We are being helped along from all the sugar from our cake bake sale - with all profits going to Comic Relief."

The team of 80 started cycling at the beginning of February and by the end of today, they hope they will have done enough biking to get them to Shanghai.

"We had over 5,000 miles to pedal so gave ourselves enough time to achieve it.

"By the time the office shuts [today] we are confident we will be there.

"We have a JustGiving page and hope to raise as much as possible. We have raised just under £400 but would like to achieve £1,000 so if anyone would like to support us we would appreciate it."

You can donate to team Dynamic here.