Northampton community fun day returns to town's 'green lung'

The fifth annual Bradlaugh Fields Community Show returned on Saturday featuring pony rides, dance displays, live music and more.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds was out and about snapping all the fun on yet another scorching Saturday event in Northampton.

The free day also saw the return of its ever popular falconry display and was joined by mingling magician Andy Feld, who entertained groups at a time.

Homemade cakes and cream teas were available in the barn throughout the day with all tombola and raffle proceeds going towards future improvements to the park.

See if you can you spot yourself in our photos here.

