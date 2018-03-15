Northampton community centre get fresh look thanks to Prince’s Trust

Community-minded volunteers from Northampton have given a popular town meeting place a fresh lick of paint.

Members from the Prince’s Trust Team Northampton South selected The Doddridge Centre as one of their projects to support.

The volunteers spent three weeks at the centre in St James, which is used by more than 22,000 people a year, giving the facility a face lift.

Princes Trust Volunteers chose the project as part of their programme, which included getting sponsorship for the paint they used at the centre.

Elaine Huison–Milford, Centre Manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the teams of young people working so hard to brighten up our Centre.”

To celebrate the success of the project at The Doddridge Centre, Siobhan Peters , the Princes Trust Team leader, held a celebration party at The Doddridge Centre the Staff, Trustees and Volunteers of The Doddridge Centre to personally thank the Princes Trust Team of Volunteers and present certificates.

Carol Bunyard, Chief Executive Officer of The Doddridge Centre, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by the Princes Trust Team and it has been of great help to our charity and all users of our Centre to have our makeover.

“The Team of Prince’s Trust Volunteers have been a pleasure to work with and we were delighted to be celebrating with them their achievements.”

For further information go to www.princes-trust.org.uk or www.doddridgecentre.org.uk