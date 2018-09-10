Northampton Comic-Con hopes to increase size of venue after event’s success

Superheroes, Star Wars characters, Game of Thrones actors and hundreds of cosplay lovers were just some of the sights to see at this year’s Comic-Con event in Northampton.

Around 2,000 people visited the fourth edition of Northampton Comic-Con prompting organisers to consider increasing the size of next year’s venue.

Jonathan Gould, who is part of the organising team confirmed Comic-Con would return to Northampton next year.

“We had a very good turn out, just under 2,000 throughout the day,” he said.

“The atmosphere was great throughout the venue with the cosplay being very popular as well as all our movie props.

“We’re having a meeting at the venue to discuss 2019 and how we can increase the size and move it to a two-day event.”