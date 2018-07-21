Northampton colour run organisers' frustration as travellers force change of venue AGAIN

Plans for a charity fun run booked for Sunday have been thrown into disarray once again after travellers moved from one Northampton Park to another.

The sold-out Northampton Fun Colour Rush 2018 have been disrupted again by the troupe of caravans which have moved from Abington Park to the Racecourse this afternoon (July 21).

Presented without comment, a sign reminding unauthorised vehicles they can be seized without notice if they are spotted on Northampton's parks.

The colour rush will now take place on its original venue on Abington Park from 9am tomorrow (July 22).

The fun run was originally booked to appear on Abington Park - until the convoy of over 15 motorhomes, vans and accompanying vehicles pitched up on the site on Wednesday.

In a last-minute reorganisation, the borough council allowed the run to be moved onto the Racecourse.

But now, with less than 24 hours to go, the same travellers have moved from Abington Park and driven onto the Racecourse.

Organisers have now reaffirmed in a Facebook post that the run will take place at its original venue on Abington Park.

Event consultant Christopher Dolan wrote on Facebook: "Northampton Borough Council is being very supportive and we would like to thank their team for working with us to ensure this event can take place.

"The event would not have been allowed to take place with all of their unauthorised vehicles in the park.

"Our team will always have your safety as our number one priority."