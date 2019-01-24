Northampton College students hoped to be filled with joy at sandwich competition

Two groups of Northampton College students are hoping to see their healthy handcrafted sandwiches sold in Subway stores across the region having reached the finals of a search for the ultimate sarnie.

The two teams of students have created bespoke sandwiches as part of the Subway Challenge – an annual hunt for an innovative new snack that encourages students to sharpen their business skills.

Level Three business students Bethany Tatnell, Lucienne Gilmour and Alicia Fergusson are hoping their ‘Selector’ sub – a tribute to England rugby union star Tom Curry – will prove a hit with judges.

The sub features a filling of chicken tikka, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayonnaise, served on hearty Italian bread and the students plan to promote it using a mixture of social media, radio advertising and posters focused around a rugby-inspired theme.

Meanwhile, Asieduwa Akrofi-Ayesu, Chloe Walden, Weronika Pyszczynska and Chiara Stolzenburg hope their #Subnergizer sandwich will appeal to a young audience with a focus on boosting energy and motivation.

The cheddar, chicken tikka, lettuce, cucumber, peppers, tomato and honey mustard dressing sandwich, served on Italian white bread, was the result of extensive research among family and friends to discover people’s favourite sandwich fillings.

The subs will go up against with other flavours created by students from across the East Anglia region.

The winning sub will be sold in stores for a two-week period, with the winning students getting involved in a marketing campaign to promote the product.

Business lecturer Karin Keir-Bucknall said: “We are thrilled to have two teams shortlisted for the final and it is a fitting reward for the hard work they have put in to design their sandwiches and devise the marketing plan to promote them. It has been a fantastic opportunity for them to put their business skills to the test.”

The teams will now present their sub and full marketing plan at a Dragons Den style ‘pitch’ event to Subway executives and franchisees on Monday, 11 February.