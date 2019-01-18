Northampton College students celebrate high set of exam re-sit results

The latest maths GCSE re-sit results have summed up 'fantastic' year for Northampton College – with 83 per cent of 16 to 18-year-olds achieving a pass at grade 4 or better.

The results are significantly above the national average for further education colleges.

Patrick Leavey, deputy principal of Northampton College, said: “A pass rate of 83 per cent for our 16 to 18-year-olds taking maths GCSE re-sits is absolutely fantastic.

"We’re very proud of them and it shows the impact a change in surroundings, different ways of learning and high-quality teaching can have on students that were previously struggling in this subject at school.”

English also performed well, gaining re-sit marks at well above the national average.

Mr Leavey added: “English and maths are absolutely crucial subjects.

"They are fundamental to securing employment and developing essential life skills and we are determined to ensure we offer students the best possible teaching to help them achieve GCSE grades that can make a life-changing difference.”

The full set of results show that, overall, 71 per cent of all those taking the November re-sits of GCSE maths at Northampton College – including those aged 19 and over – achieved a good grade pass.