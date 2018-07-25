Northampton College millinery students head up awards

Two Northampton College students have seen their work exhibited as part of an international display having been honoured by one of the leading bodies in cutting-edge fashion.

Millinery students Olivia Dugmore and Lucy Dodd saw their hats featured in an exhibition curated by three judges of the annual competition held by The Worshipful Company of Feltmakers – a specialist body set up to champion the art and design of headwear across the world.

‘Unveiled - The Craft of Millinery’ was supported by the Feltmakers Livery and took place at The ArtWorkers Guild as part of London Craft Week.

Olivia’s hat won second prize in the overall competition while Lucy was named the winner of the artwork and presentation category.

Millinery teacher Rachel Maughan said: “The standard of the Feltmakers Awards is incredible.

“I has been increasing year-on-year and the entries are from some of the very best fashion students across the country so for two Northampton College students to get this recognition is a huge achievement.

“Having their work featured in one of the industry’s most iconic displays is an unbelievable opportunity to make a name for themselves and create an impression with some of the leading lights in millinery.”

The students attended the annual Feltmaker’s Banquet in London where the awards for the winning designs were presented

They follows in the footsteps of former Northampton College student, Melissa Mehrtens, who won the overall competition in 2015 – giving her the chance to work for a designer who supplies headwear to the Royal Family.

Melissa, scooped the £1,200 first prize and enjoyed a work experience placement with Rachel Trevor Morgan, milliner to the Duchess of Cambridge.