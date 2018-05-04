Northampton College champion reusable bottles for staff and students

Northampton College has underlined its commitment to the environment by ‘going green’ and stopping the sale of single-use plastic bottles of water in its canteen.

The move has seen students heavily involved in the design and sale of new reusable college-branded water bottles – helping to cut down on plastic waste and further reduce the college’s carbon footprint.

The bottles, which are being sold for £2, replace individual bottles of water previously sold for 70p, saving students money and protecting the environment.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “As part of our continued drive to minimise plastic waste and reduce our carbon footprint, we are introducing reusable college-branded water bottles for both students and staff.

“We want to raise awareness of the issue of single use plastic and show our students that we all have a role to play in helping to protect our planet. If all of us make a small but significant change it can add up into something far bigger.”

Every year 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced and 40 per cent of it is single-use, meaning it is only used once before being thrown away.

The new bottles are being sold in The Lookout, Northampton College’s canteen.