Northampton colleagues have summit to cheer about after their Three Peaks challenge

Staff from a Northampton-based property consultancy, are celebrating success after they took on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the company’s chosen charity. Carter Jonas employees tackled the mountainous treks for LandAid, an organisation dedicated to supporting young people facing homelessness.

Starting with Snowdon the group moved on to Scafell Pike, climbing overnight through fog, and finished with Ben Nevis - the highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland.

Kylie Roberts, Claudia Smith, Henry Spencer, Ashling Toolan, Lisa Bryon, Stephen Hall and Amy Tibbits walked 23 miles and climbed 3,064m across in total in just over 24-hours.

Despite facing rain, snow, hail and temperatures below zero, the team raised £1,800, with the figure continuing to rise with employer Carter Jonas agreeing to match the final fundraising total.

Donations can be made via Carter Jonas’ JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/landaidthreepeaks with the donations page open until Monday, July 2.