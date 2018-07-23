Northampton cocaine dealer jailed for 'ruining young lives'

A drug dealer who was scolded by a judge for "ruining young lives and tearing families apart" has been jailed.

Ryan Brown, 27, from Windflower Place, Great Billing, was spotted by police talking to a known drug user through the window of his car.

When officers searched his car they found 15 wraps of cocaine and five mobile phones.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey told Brown - who has previous convictions for drug dealing - that his "wicked trade" was ruining lives.

He said: "Your offending is so serious that it can only warrant an immediate custodial sentence.

"Peddling Class A drugs ruin the lives of young people and it tears families apart.

"This is the second time you have been involved in this wicked trade."

Brown's defence barrister told the court that his client was dealing to pay off debts.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to dealing Class A drugs at Northampton Magistrates' Court in May. He was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison.