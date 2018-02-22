Northampton Clubbercise group members glow with pride at charity efforts

A Northampton woman, who is receiving treatment for cancer, has inspired her fellow keep-fitters to take part in a two-hour charity ‘glow’ party.

Kate Beck, a member of ‘Clubbercise with Marie’ joined more than 50 others to raise money for Northampton General Hospital’s Oncology Department.

Over a £1,800 was raised by two hour-long sessions of Zumba and Clubbercise, a raffle and glow face painting all held at Caroline Chisholm School.

40-year-old Kate is now back at Clubbercise whilst awaiting the results of her latest treatment.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wonderwoman-kickingcancer