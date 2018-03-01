Northampton cleaning entrepreneur celebrates milestone birthday with magic offer

A Northampton cleaning company is offering up 50 hours of their time to raise money for charity offering complimentary therapy.

To mark her 50th birthday, Ann Brebner, owner of Time for You cleaners, wanted give back to the community and fundraise for the Lighthouse Centre charity.

The Lighthouse Centre is a complimentary therapy unit set up and run by Gemma Dearsley in Northampton.

The charity provides holistic treatments to patients with long-term conditions such as cancer, supporting them throughout their time of need.

Ann said: “I am keen to do something a little different and give back to the community that has supported my business over the past 15 years.

“I’m a long-term supporter of the Lighthouse Centre, and wanted to do something around my business that raised much needed funds for the charity.”

Aside from raising money for the Centre, Ann is also looking to help people within the community struggling with everyday life by cleaning their homes.

Ann added: “This is about helping those in need so we are on the hunt for anyone struggling with everyday cleaning. We would be grateful to hear from anyone you think could benefit from some of our free time such as people with long-term illnesses, the disabled or elderly.”

To nominate a person who could benefit from Ann’s cleaning service submit their name at www.timeforyounorthants.co.uk