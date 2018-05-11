Northampton cinema to host fancy-dress and themed drink Eurovision night

A Northampton cinema is all set to host a night of cheesy splendour including sing-a-longs, themed snacks and more in tribute to all things Euro-tastic tonight.

Viewers can represent their favourite country at Errol Flynn Filmhouse by dressing up in their most over-the-top outfit and the audience is invited to bring flags and banners, culminating in the chance to watch the all-important competition on the big screen.

While viewers wait to find out who is voted this year’s winner, the cinema will provide scorecards so they can pick their own.

Further fun and games will be had during the event with a fancy dress competition and themed food and drink will be served throughout the night.

Admission to the Eurovision Celebration at 7pm costs £14 which includes entry, themed food and drink and more.

Buy your tickets here: www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com/films/eurovision-song-contest-2018/