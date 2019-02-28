Northampton cinema offers tickets for a fiver to help young people enjoy the silver screen

Young people can enjoy new and classic films on the silver screen at a Northampton art house cinema for just a fiver.

Northampton Filmhouse launched a new ticket scheme this week where cinemagoers aged 16 to 25 can get in for just £5 from Monday to Thursday.

The movie theatre in Derngate piloted the new price at a packed screening of Shaun of the Dead on Tuesday (February 26) in a bid to show young people what the cinema has to offer.

The new prices will be rolled out for classic films as well as upcoming blockbusters and fresh releases, including British comedies 'Fighting With My Family' and 'The Kid Who Would Be King'.

Award-winning foreign language drama 'Capernaum' and documentary feature 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening' will also be open to younger audiences under the new price.

The scheme has been supported by the BFI Film Audience Network to encourage more young people to enjoy the cinema experience.

A spokesperson for Northampton Filmhouse said: "The Filmhouse is looking forward to being able to offer those aged 16 to 25 a chance to see the best classic, mainstream and independent films at a reduced price."

Tickets are available to book online at the Northampton Filmhouse website, in person at the Box Office or by calling 01604 624811. ID will be required on collection of tickets. Live Broadcasts and Non-Live Premium screenings are excluded from this offer.