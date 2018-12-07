Northampton church will open as homeless shelter for 100 nights straight - but it needs your help

A Northampton church will open its doors to rough sleepers and homeless people this winter - but it needs volunteers.

In the face of what could be a bitterly cold winter, All Nations Church has announced it will have room for 10 people a night to keep them fed, warm and off the street.

"We cannot as Christians turn a blind eye to what is happening around us."

The church at the junction of Kettering Road and Wellingborough Road will run the new night shelter every night from December 21 through to March 31 - but they need more volunteers to get their dream off the ground.

Ayo Dgunbuyide, manager of the Shine Development Concept CIC - which is a Christian organisation behind the night shelter - said: "We are based in Northampton town centre. We just cannot as Christians turn a blind eye to what's happening around us.

"We help rough sleepers where we can. But over the last two years, when some came to us asking for shelter, we could only turn them away. We knew we had to do something."

With the help of a £9,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund, Shine and All Nations Church is set to run open its night shelter every night for 100 days straight and can take even more people in the face of severe weather.

They will serve hot meals and can offer showers, laundry, board games and a communal space to bed down with mattresses and sleeping bags.

But before that, they are now they are asking Northampton's residents to volunteer their time.

Ayo said: "Homelessness is not a unique challenge to Northampton. It is an increasing problem nationally. Several people died on Northampton's streets last winter. These are human lives.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped us make this a reality so far and the help we received from Big Lottery Funding. We are so grateful."

Volunteers can help by taking shifts for the evening meal between 7pm and 10pm, overnight between 10pm and 6am, and to pack up in the morning between 6am and 8am.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email pasturesshelter@gmail.com for information or call 07737 593291, or 07838 713367.