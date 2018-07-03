Northampton church to open as a meeting place for Little Mix concert-goers

A church in Abington will open its doors throughout the Little Mix concert next week to act as a meeting place for friends and family.

After kicking their tour off off in Hove this week, Little Mix are set to headline the Wantage Road venue next Thursday (July 12) as part of their Summer Hits Tour 2018.

The gig will see Little Mix play hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

And out of sheer kindness, Park Avenue Methodist Church, in Abington, will be open for refreshments on the day from 3.30pm until the last concert-goer goes home. The church, which is on the corner of Abington Avenue and Park Avenue North, will act as a place for those needing a place to meet up with friends or family.

Hilary MacCallum the senior steward said: “We really want to help our community in anyway we can and we couldn’t miss this opportunity, we’re perfectly placed and are looking forward to a busy evening.

"We’ll be there for anyone needing a safe zone before and after the concert and you can use us as a meeting place for when you need your lift home."