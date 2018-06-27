Northampton Chronicle and Echo's 2018 Nursery School of the year winners revealed

The winners of our Nursery School of the year competition can now be revealed after you took the time to vote for your favourite.

In recent weeks our postbag has been bursting with nominations for our 2018 competition.

The staff and children at Acorn Childcare UK are all smiles after claiming first place in our Nursery school of the Year competition.

And Headlands-based Acorn Childcare UK came out as our overall winner following the reader vote.

Childcare manager there Debbie Hasson, said: "It feels fantastic, there is a lot of hard work that has gone into this from our hard-working staff, who are so patient with the children.

"We are really thrilled that the parents have voted for us.

“We look at each child as an individual and we maximise their potential,” she added.

Staff at the Nene Valley Day Nursery in Cliftonville celebrate coming third in our poll.

The outstanding Ofsted-rated nursery in Bushland Road looks after 120 children and features a forest school, a mud kitchen and a baby area.

Following closely in second place was Busy Bees Day Nursery in Spinney Hill.

Nursery manager, Jade Shillington, said: “Our commitment to quality childcare here at Busy Bees Northampton Spinney Hill is paramount and offering exceptional opportunities for the children, parents and staff here is at the heart of everything we believe in.

"We work hard to give children the best start in life and to their early years education, so we’d like to say a big thank you to the Northampton Chronicle and Echo for giving the team the recognition they deserve.”

And scooping third place in our poll was Nene Valley Day Nursery in Cliftonville, which is also 'outstanding' rated.

Deputy manager Samantha Robertson, said: “We really couldn’t be more delighted or proud because it is our very busy parents

who made this rating possible.

"They are incredibly supportive of Nene Valley and instrumental in helping us ensure that every child gets the very best nursery

experience. That is why their recommendations in this competition mean so much.”

She praised the 49 member staff team for their passion and dedication in looking after the 172 enrolled children at the nursery.