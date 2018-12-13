Northampton Christmas shoppers can use new £1 park and ride scheme

Visitors to Northampton town centre will be able to hop on a £1 return park and ride service from this Saturday through to Christmas Eve.

Northampton Borough Council, the University of Northampton and Uno Buses have put a Christmas timetable in place to boost retail sales over the coming fortnight.

The park and ride service will run from the Sixfields Claret car park in Edgar Mobbs Way from Saturday until 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Parking is free and return bus tickets are priced at £1. Any children aged 16 or under travelling with a fare-paying adult can travel for free.

Borough council leader, Councillor Jonathan Nunn, said: “Town centre Christmas traffic can be very busy so we’ve worked with the University and Uno Buses to offer drivers an alternative.

“Park and ride is an excellent way of making a relaxing start to a town centre visit and, at just £1 per adult, the bus trip offers good value for money.

“Of course, those who prefer to drive into town can still take advantage of our weekend parking offer at just £2 for the day, and we still offer two hours free parking in the week for those able to take advantage of it.”

Jim Thorpe, managing director for Uno Buses, said: “The park and ride offers such a frequent service and it’s fantastic value for money, we hope to see lots of shoppers join us on board.”

The park and ride service will be in operation from Saturday December 15, until Monday, December 24 inclusive and buses will run from 5.30am to 10.30pm. Timings are as follows:

Monday to Friday – ten-minute frequency up to 7pm and every 20 minutes thereafter until 10.30pm.

Saturday – half-hourly to 9am, every 15 mins thereafter until 7pm and then every 20 minutes until 10.30pm

Sunday – half-hourly until 7pm then hourly until 10.30pm.