Northampton chocolatiers products to be stocked in 350 French confectionary stores

A Northampton-based organic chocolatier is launching its range in a major French retailer this month, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Seed & Bean will distribute its chocolate to La Vie Claire shops, a chain of over 350 premium confectionary stores across France

The win follows the firm exhibiting at this year’s world leading trade fair for organic food, BIOFACH, where the team had an opportunity to meet stockists from across the world.

Seed & Bean was founded in 2005, and produces organic, ethically sourced and exotically flavoured dark, milk and white chocolate products. Variants include Chilli and Lime, Lavender, Just Ginger and Cornish Sea Salt and Lime.

The business supplies to distributors in 22 countries, including Japan, Australia, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Chief chocolatier at Seed & Bean, Oliver Shorts, said: “British chocolatiers are well regarded by foreign buyers, which is why we have already seen success in so many international markets. Today’s consumers are making more ethical and healthier decisions, which is what has made our organic products a firm favourite with chocoholics looking to live well.

“After showcasing our flavour portfolio at the BIOFACH trade show earlier this year, we received a really positive reception, leading to our first ever chance to win over the French market.

“The Department for International Trade has shared invaluable advice when arranging this trip, to ensure we made the most of the stand and networking opportunities when there. If we can secure exciting contracts like this, so can you.”

Ian Harrison, head of exports for the Midlands at the Department for International Trade, said: “Seed & Bean is an ambitious business with a fantastic product offering, which has set it apart from other players in the field. Oliver and the team have their eyes set on reaching all corners of the globe, and their track record of winning new business certainly matches their ambition."