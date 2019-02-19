Northampton Chinese restaurant could be converted to HIMO

A planning application has been submitted to create a house in multiple occupation to replace a closed restaurant.

Imperial in Castilian Street is vacant and the owners - the same people who own Sazerac nightclub - want to convert it to a three-bedroom property.

The Imperial has been vacant for sometime

The proposal - written by LMR Designs - says the plans will not impact on the Derngate Conservation Area.

It says: "The proposal has been developed to reflect the characteristics of the existing building and as such is believed to be in-keeping with the area.

"Northampton town centre is currently undergoing redevelopment in order to attract people to the area. With this building being vacant, creating a sustainable use can only help with its longevity whilst creating much-needed housing in the area."

The building footprint will not be extended, only a new front door will be installed.

Inside, partitions will be added to create separate rooms. Existing restaurant toilets would become shower areas, with the storage areas to become a kitchen.

Soundproofing work will also be carried out on Sazerac if the proposal is approved.

LMR Designs says: "The building is in a very popular location and utilising an empty building can olnly help with its prosperity as well as that of the town centre."