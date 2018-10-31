Northampton children give new mums a hand with huge response to 'Moses basket' appeal

Children learning to swim in Northampton are lending a helping hand to new mums across the town after a huge charity drive.

Little ones making a splash with Water Babies - who teach children in Northampton and the East Midlands to swim - have helped create over 250 'Moses baskets' filled with nappies, clothes and toiletries to help new mums.

They will be given to Northampton-based charity Baby Basics, which provide much-needed essentials to parents who find themselves in times of need or financial difficulty.

The donation drive during National Baby Swimming Week in October saw Northampton's toddlers and their generous parents being their basket-fillers along to their weekly swimming lessons.

Items included baby wipes, shampoo, towels, bedding and new-born clothing.

Tamsin Brewis, who has owned Water Babies in Northampton since 2004, says she cannot believe the incredible response to the charity drive.

She said: "Our team of teachers just kept filling bag after bag, which all eventually made their way to our office in Banbury. The parents who swim with us are always so supportive of the charity work we do and it’s incredible to see just how generous people can be.

"We supported Baby Basics during baby swimming week because they truly deserve the support and the recognition for the work that they do. If our donations can change the lives of just one new-born, then we’ve done a good job."

Baby Basics collect, build and package a ‘Moses Basket’ of clothing, toiletries and essential baby equipment, which is then hand-delivered to new mothers in the days following birth.

The charity works closely with local midwives and health visitors to ensure that the people who most deserve the support are given it.