Northampton children dance and play with Alzheimer's and dementia group at activity morning

A classroom of Northampton children shared a morning of fun with a support group for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The Reception class at Green Oak's Primary Academy, in Kingsthorpe, spent a morning last week (October 19) playing with train sets and jigsaws with the elderly members of UnityDEM.

The morning included dancing, arts and craft and talking about special memories.

The morning was also used to teach the children about Alzheimer's and understand the effects of dementia.

It included stories and memories of childhood toys, an arts and crafts area and a group jive and dance to get everyone on their feet.

For 'quiet time', the children had brought in something to remind them of their special memories, photographs from all over the world.

Teacher Jasmine Kovaks said: "This project was inspired by a Unity Dem member, who was an experienced teacher of over 10 years who still shares the same passion, energy and enthusiasm for learning as she always has.

"Our children, who previously had no understanding of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, have enjoyed getting to know the members and creating memory boxes to share.

"Green Oak’s partnership with Unity Dem has had an extensive impact on the members, our school and community. We can’t wait for our Christmas activities."

UnityDEM is co-run by the University of Northampton and allows people recently diagnosed with the condition with the conditions to access advice and activities.

It offers specialised care, information, training and socialising opportunities to help them feel less isolated.