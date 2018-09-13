Northampton child bereavement charity wins £1,000 from construction industry supplier

A Northampton charity that helps parents suffering from a child bereavement has been chosen as the winner of a £1,000 donation from a construction industry supplier.

Daddy's with Angels entered Mick George's Skip of Gold competition and won a closely contested public vote ahead of Desborough in Bloom and Northants Elite Basketball Club Titans.

The competition ran for the past two months and was aimed at Northamptonshire sports clubs and community groups.

Paul Scully-Sloan, director and founder of Daddy’s with Angels said: "We would firstly like to thank Mick George for reaching out into the community and offering their support by way of this competition.

"As a small charity we do not attract much financial support so winning this competion means a great deal to us, not only in terms of the prize fund, but also the public getting behind us by voting."

He added: "Our vision is to reach out and support more families following the loss of their child - of any age or gestation and by any cause or reason."

Daddy’s with Angels started in 2010 and aims to relieve the suffering and emotional distress among those suffering bereavement, in particular, but not exclusive to, male family members following the loss of a child.

The funds will be used to purchase materials for the groups ‘handmade with love baby angels’ project.

The scheme recycles wedding, prom and similar garments transforming them into burial gowns, sleeping bags and wraps for stillborn and early gestation born babies.

The volunteer-led initiative will also see cribs, hats, blankets and keepsakes created.

"This is the second time that we have run the competition in Northamptonshire and it’s clear to see by the vast number of entries just how important this support can be for the development of each nomination," said Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George.

"We are increasingly active within the Northamptonshire area supporting activities, individuals, clubs and charities at all levels.

"The Mick George Skip of Gold competition provides a little more insight to what the community really care about and are involved in within their daily lives.

"The £1,000 prize fund will undoubtedly make a real difference and should help build to a brighter future. We are proud of our community initiatives and look forward to any forthcoming engagement."