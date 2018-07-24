Northampton charity superstore celebrates first birthday with 50 per cent off

A Northampton charity superstore is celebrating its first birthday in the town this weekend with a half-price sale.

The Salvation Army Superstore, in Abington Street, is celebrating a year since its opening with organised music, free face painting, food samples and birthday cake.

The first-anniversary celebration, on July 28, will also be rung in with a 50 per cent off sale.

Chris Brain, Store Manager, said: “The current climate is proving difficult for many high street retailers and so it’s great to see that the community are supporting charity shops. For us, this means that we can continue generating funds that provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

“It’s particularly important here in Northampton, as our store acts as an additional contact point for the local Salvation Army church leaders who regularly speak with members of the public seeking help or advice”.

The store’s ‘Red Shield Café’ is a highlight for many customers who flock for their 79p sausage roll. Café Manager Sidina Weatherly will be preparing free food samples of the café’s offerings which will be available throughout the day, and cutting a birthday cake at 11.30am.

Chris said: “This isn’t just a sale in store, it’s a celebration and so we wanted to give it a party feel! We’re welcoming people of all ages, families, everyone, to come and join in the fun! It’s going to be enjoyable for the staff and volunteers too who will be lifted by the celebratory spirit.”

A Salvation Army Band and other local musicians will be present from 10.30am to entertain customers.

The store opened last July to crowds of people who contributed to the fantastic first day of trading for the shop, including one woman who bought 22 dresses to donate to a secondary school for their prom.

The birthday celebrations commence on 28th July at 10am. The café is open from 8:30am.