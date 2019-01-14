Northampton charity shop seeks valuation advice after 6ft tall dolls house donated

A Northampton town centre charity shop has received some particularly impressive donations.

The Salvation Army Superstore in Abington Street has been given three amazing dolls houses.

Each room of the 6ft by 6ft dolls house comes fully equipped with tiny furniture.

One house, which is on display in the shop window, measures 6ft by 6ft while standing on its base, and has 16 fully furnished and decorated rooms.

The three dolls houses were built by Tony Ward and furnished by his wife, and dolls house enthusiast, Maureen.

The shop is awaiting to price the six houses following valuation talks with a specialist dealer next week before they chose whether to go ahead and sell them.

Chris Brian store manager at the Salvation Army Superstore said: "We were gobsmacked.

The houses should all be valued by the end of the month, the shop boss said.

"We knew we were going to pick up some dolls houses and they said 'you are going to need four people to lift it'."

"I'm quite surprised. It's not an object that you usually see in a charity shop. They're quite unique pieces."