Northampton charity for disadvantaged babies now has new weekend drop-off point

A Northampton charity - which lovingly creates starter packs for disadvantaged mums and babies - now has a new weekend drop-off point in the town centre.

Baby Basics Northampton relies on the generosity of the community to donate items, including gift sets for mum and newborn essentials, which they pack in Moses baskets and gift to mums in need in Northamptonshire.

The four ladies who run the charity lovingly make up the Moses baskets and personally wash the clothes.

The charity - which has been established in Grange Park since 2012 - already has four drop points but they have now teamed up with The Entertainer toyshop in The Grosvenor Centre on Saturdays, between 9am-6pm, to create a fifth.

The four volunteers personally giftpack the Moses baskets with essentials for a newborn baby and ask for donations, which include first or second-hand clothes, first-size nappies, towels, blankets and treats for mums such as chocolates and beauty sets.

“We receive fantastic support from the local community”, said project manager for Baby Basics Angie Kennedy. “Baby Basics has received a number of enquiries from our amazing supporters about the possibility of a donation drop off for those that work full time during the week”.

“We feel privileged that, The Entertainer toy shop within the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton town centre, is to become a donation drop off point for Baby Basics Northampton, available to take donations on Saturdays between 9am-6pm."

The charity works alongside health visitors, midwives, family workers, children centres and other agencies as a means to donate the starter packs.

The charity is urging the community to donate brand new toiletries for mum-to-be, as well as good quality second-hand Moses baskets, baby clothing (newborn, tiny baby and 0-3 months), blankets, towels and fitted Moses basket sheets.

Sarah Grinsted store manager of The Entertainer Northampton said: “Charitable giving is a core part of The Entertainers values and The Entertainer in Northampton is looking forward to helping the charity, Baby Basics Northampton."

Donations can be left at the Emmanuel Church, Burton Latimer Baptist Church, Home-Start Kettering Area and the Kairos Centre in Grange Park, and now The Entertainer.

For further information regarding the work of Baby Basics Northampton along with the details of the items the charity can accept and further details on the donation drop off points, please visit www.facebook.com/BabyBasicsNorthampton/