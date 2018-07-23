Northampton carpenter Stuart in the final of Britain's Top Tradesperson 2018

A Northampton carpenter and plumber is in the final run to be crowned Britain's Top Tradesperson 2018.

Stuart Roache has seen off more than three thousand competitors to be named one of just ten hand-picked finalists.

He is in the running to claim the title - hosted by Screwfix - and take home the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pick-up truck worth £33,000.

But first, he must impress the judges at an all-day showdown at Twickenham Stadium on Friday (July 27).

The 43-year-old, who trades under the name Abington Home Maintenance, said: “I’m delighted to be in the national final. To be recognised for the hard work that I put in means so much.

"I’m extremely enthusiastic about my work and always give 100 per cent. I can’t wait to show the judges what I’m made of, and to make my family and customers proud.”

Multi-talented Stuart is qualified in both joinery and plumbing after training at night college for eight years following a career change at the age of 30.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix says: “We first launched this competition nine years ago and it remains the number one title that the nation’s tradespeople want to win.

"In the regional heats Stuart impressed us with his experience and the pride he takes in his work."