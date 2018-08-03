Northampton carpenter crowned best tradesperson in Britain after besting grand final

A Northampton carpenter and plumber has been crowned Britain's Top Tradesperson 2018.

Stuart Roache has seen off more than three thousand competitors to scoop one of the trade industry's most coveted awards during a grand finale at Twickenham Stadium.

The married father-of-three has claimed the title - hosted by Screwfix - and taken home the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pick-up truck worth £33,000.

Stuart trades under Abington Home Maintenance Ltd and is qualified in joinery and plumbing after switching careers at the age of 30 and training at night college for six years.

He said: "It feels totally surreal. Putting myself through college while running a family was hard but the support I got from my wife, who is my rock, and my children made me determined to succeed.

"I love my job and wouldn't change it for the world. My customers are everything because without them I'd be nowhere, that's why I always aim to deliver the highest standard of service."

Stuart beat 10 other finalists at the grand final at Twickenham where his skills were put to the test.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix said: “It was a tough decision this year as our 11 finalists were outstanding in their trade but Stuart’s passion for customer service and dedication to his trade was overwhelming.

“As a late starter into the trade himself he is also devoted to supporting adult learners and plans to recruit and train them so they are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to also succeed. Stuart is a true people’s champion and a very worthy winner."