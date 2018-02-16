Northampton care home to launch memory cafe for dementia sufferers

A Northampton care home is providing a welcoming space for carers in the community and their loved ones who might be living with dementia.

Officially launching on Thursday, March 1, Collingtree Park Care Home is hosting a tea party in the memory café and has invited residents and their relatives, as well as the local community, to attend and enjoy the food and drink on offer.

The memory cafe revamp comes after staff and residents at the home decorated their lounge area.

General manager Caroline Major of Collingtree Park Care Home said: “The new Memory Café looks brew-tea-ful.

"Dedicated to members of our local community – many of whom are carers for relatives living with dementia – we’ll be hosting a new support group in our newly-launched memory café every first Thursday of each month between 10.30am-12pm.

"If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open, and we’re happy to answer any questions you may have.”