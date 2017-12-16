Northampton care company serve one week's notice to 100-year-old man they overcharged for shortened visits

The 100-year-old Northampton man overcharged by his care company has had his care cancelled on a week's notice.

As reported in the Chron last week, invoices sent to John Lillyman charged him for longer visits when in fact certain carers had stayed for a shorter amount of time.

His friend and power of attorney Lisa Bradshaw said they wanted "every penny they overcharged to be paid back" after the company admitted the errors via emails seen by the Chron.

"I have sent a message informing ALL staff that if this issue repeats itself, I will have to deduct the money from each and every one of them," read the first email dated August 9.

"If you want the company to refund the discrepancy, please let me know and this will be deducted from ALL staff that visited JL within that period."

The second email dated August 15 said: "From now on I will be monitoring incidents of such and will act accordingly with any staff who fails to stay regards to not staying til agreed care time. [The carers] will not come to JL again as agreed."

But on December 14, Concept Care served one week's notice to Mr Lillyman - who is transferring to another care company in January - with no reason given as of yet.

As a result, Mrs Bradshaw has had to book Mr Lillyman into a £190 a day care home for the festive period.

"At this time of the year you cannot get home carers because over the Christmas period everyone is booked," said Mrs Bradshaw.

"They have put him in danger."

It is not clear what the minimum notice period for Concept Care customers is.

A Concept Care spokeswoman said: "We have been working closely with Northamptonshire County Council to ensure John Lillyman has continuity with his care and he is safe."