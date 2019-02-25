Northampton cancer survivor's family gets behind novel charity auction - where you can bid for a place in your favourite author's book

The family of 10-year old book-lover from Northampton are supporting a cancer charity's campaign that offers fans the chance to become immortalised in their favourite author's next novel.

Maisie Bullock is currently in remission having been diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just seven.

Now her family are getting behind the Get in Character campaign from CLIC Sargent, one of the UK’s leading cancer charities for children and young people.

The scheme will take the form of a seven-day eBay auction between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10 - and will give readers the chance to either feature in their

favourite authors’ next book, win signed copies of it or a signed illustration.

More than 50 writers are taking part this year in the campaign, which has raised more than £35,000 for CLIC Sargent since it began in 2014.

TV personality Alesha Dixon is among the authors auctioning character names, alongside thriller writer Stephen Leather, best-selling author Lisa Jewell and British comedy novelist Nick Spalding.

Other items that will be auctioned during the event include signed books from Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon and thriller writer Lee Child. There is also a signed illustration to be won, by award-winning designer Coralie Bickford-Smith.

After two-and-a-half years of treatment, Maisie is now in remission, is back at school and enjoying life.

Maisie's mum Sarah said: “I know I speak for Maisie, and our whole family in saying we are forever indebted to CLIC Sargent for the amazing work they do for families facing childhood cancer. CLIC has been with us all the way – but critically, just when we needed them most. This is why we're backing CLIC Sargent’s Get In Character campaign and asking others to bid and get involved.”

The Bullock family say they are keen to give something back to CLIC Sargent after Maisie received the shock diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia aged just seven.

The family first noticed something was not right in December 2015 when Maisie complained of a sore shoulder. After Christmas, Maisie was examined at her local doctors and given the cancer diagnosis.

Sarah said: “I just couldn’t take it in - it made no sense. The day before I had a fighting fit daughter, and suddenly we were hearing it was leukaemia.”

Hours later, Maisie was sent to the nearest specialist cancer centre at Nottingham University Hospital – a three hour round trip from the family home, where she underwent intensive chemotherapy and two MRI scans.

During Maisie’s treatment, the family were supported by CLIC Sargent who provided them with financial, emotional and practical support, including a stay at one of the charity’s Homes from Home, Billy’s House in Nottingham.

After six weeks in Nottingham, Maisie returned to Northampton where she continued her treatment as an outpatient at Northampton General Hospital. Throughout her treatment, Maisie loved to read and says she found it a big help during hospital visits.

Sarah added: “Maisie has always loved telling and listening to stories - and her favourite author is David Walliams, particularly The Midnight Gang, which is about a group of children on a hospital ward, which really resonated with her. Books are a fantastic way of children escaping for a while from the endless round of hospital stays and treatment.”

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Director of Income and Engagement at CLIC Sargent, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of so many authors and famous faces for our 2019 ‘Get in Character’ campaign. Their generosity means we can offer book fans a truly unique opportunity to bid to be part of their favourite author’s next book whilst also raising vital funds for children and young people with cancer."

For the chance to have your name in one of your favourite books visit: www.clicsargent.org.uk/GetinCharacter on Monday, March 4 to place your bid.