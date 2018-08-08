Northampton cancer charity bags funding boost for its chemo bags for NGH patients

Patients receiving treatment at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) will be given chemotherapy kit bags after a cancer charity bagged a £4,000 funding boost.

Breast Friends Northampton was awarded £3,996 through Tesco's Bags of Help community grant scheme from money raised by the sale of carrier bags.

Lorraine Lewis and Leonie Heard

The extra cash will fund the charity's Project 8 chemotherapy bags, which will be offered to all breast cancer patients undergoing chemo at NGH.

"We are so pleased we have finally secured the funding needed to complete this project over the next 12 months," said the charity's founder Leonie Cox.

"Thank you to all those that voted for us and to Tesco for enabling us to offer this project to our local community."

Contained in the chemo bags are heat packs for pain; aromatherapy, blanket and journal for anxiety; nail treatment, gloss and file for damaged nails; moisturiser for dry skin; shampoo bar and eyebrow kit for hair loss; peppermint teabags for nausea; antibacterial wash, soap and BPA free water bottle for infection; and aromatherapy for menopause.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: "Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers.

"It’s such a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community.

"We can’t wait to see the projects come to life."

Voting ran in stores throughout May and June with customers choosing which project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down Britain to improve the local spaces and places that matter to them.

"The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area.

"We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”