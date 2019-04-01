Northampton campus caught on camera for photography exhibition

The United Kingdom’s newest university campus will come into focus in an exhibition from a group of students in Northampton.

The University of Northampton’s brand new Waterside Campus is the subject of 'new beginnings', a two-week showcase of work from second years on the photography degree course.

The undergraduates have spent the past few months documenting the campus, which opened its doors to students in September 2018. New Beginnings is now in its fifth year and has seen students document the changing face of Northampton town centre. This year’s exhibition will also include images taken of the town centre in previous years.

One of the exhibition organisers, student Rob Ambidge, said: “It has been wonderful to be able to continue this ongoing departmental project and be a part of an ever-growing visual record of the town’s regeneration. The move to Waterside has had a huge impact on so many people, and our key focus was to celebrate the good that the new site can bring to Northampton.”

Students taking part in the exhibition are Katie Lynes, Victoria Jacob, Inga Püschel, Holly Charlton, Britta Burgstaller, Katie Bebbington, Maria Henry, Ethan Stapley, Joshua Roston, Joshua Hayers, Polly Baxter, Rob Ambidge, Sarah Donagain, Thomas Lambert, Oluwadara Olorunshola, Kira Lockett, Charlotte Galbraith, Matt Burke and Jordan Barnard.

New Beginnings is open to the public and runs from Friday 5 to Thursday 18 April, on the ground floor of the Learning Hub, Waterside Campus, NN1 5PH.