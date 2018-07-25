Northampton cameras pick up nearly 10,000 anti-social behaviour incidents in a year

Town centre CCTV picked up nearly 10,000 anti-social behaviour incidents in Northampton over the past year.

The monitored camera system in the town centre helped Northamptonshire Police and other security and enforcement staff deal with 9,617 incidents between April 2017 and March 2018, according to figures released by the borough council.

Although this figure is a slight increase on the 9,601 incidents dealt with during the previous year, the number has decreased by almost 5,000 over the past five years, largely due to improved CCTV footage.

The cameras have assisted Northamptonshire Police in identifying a wide range of incidents, which are largely low level and include anti-social behaviour, public order and theft.

The Northampton Borough Council operated cameras are monitored 24 hours a day, covering the town centre, town car parks, industrial estates and the main arterial routes. They assisted the arrests by detecting crime, providing evidence and supporting enforcement activities.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “Our CCTV system plays a vital part in helping the partnership make the town a great and safe place to live, work and visit.

“The support that the CCTV provides to the Council, Northamptonshire Police, shops and other security personnel, not only helps to identify people involved in crime and bring them to justice. It also helps make people feel safer and aids our community safety work, which has recently been recognised by the Association of Town and City Management with purple flag status for the town.”

Detective Inspector Dave Harley, said: “CCTV plays an extremely vital part in many of our investigations with the footage often helping us to identify who has committed an offence.

“Aside from that it also contributes to making the people in Northampton feel safer and often helps us locate suspects or witnesses via media appeals.”