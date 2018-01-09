Northampton bus routes stopped because of end to funding and commercial interest

Two Northampton bus routes were terminated by their operator because of an end to their funding subsidy and their lack of commercial viability.

Stagecoach announced that from the start of 2018, its 15a and 91 routes would no longer be running, citing an end to its Section 106 development funding.

This funding is supplied by a developer - in this instance the Government's Homes and Communities Agency - who put money into a pot which contributes towards providing community and social infrastructures such as education, library, fire and rescue and transport and highways services.

Section 106 funding helps get services up and running, and is designed for the benefit of the residents of the new developments.

The money is designed to last two years. That time has elapsed and Stagecoach took a decision against continuing the bus routes as they were not deemed financially beneficial.

However, the 15A route will continue to run during Sunday daytime and Friday and Saturday evenings as there is still a little funding leftover to cover the costs.

This funding was not enough to continue the full timetable.