Northampton burglar wanted by police to go back to prison

A known burglar from Northampton is wanted on recall to prison after failing to meet the conditions for his release.

Police have an arrest warrant for Patrick John Crawley, formerly of Maidencastle, Northampton.

The 34-year-old man is wanted by police so he can go back to prison for failing to comply with his licencing conditions in relation to burglary offences.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.