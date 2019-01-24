Northampton builder dumped so much rubble it blocked a road... and took two days to clear

A builder from Northampton dumped three tonnes of rubble by a roadside but was caught after a passing cyclist reported him.

Jake Christopher Brian Cox, of Langdale Road, Kingsthorpe took his tipper truck to Spectacle Lane near Moulton and poured the waste onto the road.

The rubble after is was swept to the side of the road by a council clean-up team

There was so much waste that it blocked Spectacle Lane to traffic and small pieces of underlay and insulation blew into surrounding hedges and fields, which took two days to clear.

Unfortunately for Cox, he was spotted in the act by a cyclist who noted the registration number of the truck and reported it to Daventry District Council.

The rubbish was traced to him and, after admitting the offence, was fined £1,000 by magistrates and ordered to pay the council's costs of £3,372 - which included the £600 it cost to take away the waste.

Speaking after the hearing, cabinet member for environmental health Councillor Richard Auger thanked the cyclist for reporting the incident, which took place in October 2017.

He said: “I would like to commend this public-spirited person, who had suspicions when they saw the tipper truck in the lane, and then had the presence of mind to note its registration number and get in touch with us to report it.

“That vital piece of information allowed us to trace the source of the rubbish and bring about this conviction, without need for the cyclist to attend court.

"I’m also extremely grateful to the Council’s former Environmental Protection Officer Alan Lovell, who carried out the original investigation and who briefly came out of retirement to attend the court hearing in support of this action.

“Our district typically suffers from between 60 to 110 fly-tips each month, costing time, money and resources that could be better spent elsewhere. Hopefully this prosecution sends a powerful message that we will not hesitate to take action against those who think it is acceptable to blight our countryside with their rubbish.”

Anyone who witnesses the illegal dumping of waste in Daventry District is asked to report it to the Council at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/online